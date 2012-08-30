版本:
BRIEF-Flagstone Re jumps in premarket; to be acquired by Validus

NEW YORK Aug 30 Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings Ltd: * Flagstone Re jumps 17.6 percent to $8.30 in premarket; to be acquired by Validus Holdings Ltd for about $600 million in cash and stock

