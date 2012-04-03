UPDATE 1-Flagstone Re to sell unit for $48 mln

* Flagstone to release $162 mln in underwriting capital
* Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to provide capital
support to ANV
April 3 Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings
said it will sell its Lloyd's operations to specialty insurance
business ANV Holdings BV for about $48 million in cash.
Bermuda-based Flagstone will also release about $162 million
in underwriting capital that is currently supporting the unit's
operations.
Flagstone's Lloyds segment includes the business generated
for Lloyd's Syndicate 1861 by Marlborough Underwriting Agency,
which was acquired by Flagstone from Berkshire Hathaway
in 2008.
In October, Flagstone announced plans to sell its Lloyds and
Islands Heritage units to focus on its property and property
catastrophe businesses.
On Monday, the company said it sold its Islands Heritage
segment to BF&M Limited for about $68 million.
"The divestiture will enhance our focus on our core
businesses and, along with other strategic actions already
underway, will create additional capital to pursue our
business," David Brown, Flagstone's chief executive said in a
statement.
ANV will finance the deal with help from the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board.
Evercore Partners is acting as financial advisor to
Flagstone in connection with the transaction which is expected
to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2012.
Flagstone's shares, which have lost about 14 percent of
their value since the company reported fourth-quarter results in
February, closed at $7.89 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.