CME Group says flash crash was not caused by futures market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 CME Group Inc on
Wednesday denied allegations that the futures markets, which
prosecutors are accusing a London-based trader of having
illegally manipulated, caused the May 2010 Wall Street "flash
crash."
"We did a thorough analysis of all activity in our markets
during the Flash Crash, and concluded - along with regulators -
that the Flash Crash was not caused by the futures market," CME
said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "If new information
comes to light we look forward to reviewing it with the
(Commodity Futures Trading) Commission."
CME also said it was prohibited by law from releasing any
information on Navinder Singh Sarao, the British trader accused
of the manipulation involving CME stock index futures contracts
and now being held in a London jail.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Christian Plumb)