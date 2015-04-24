Flash crash trader's CME seat: bought for $435,000, now worth just $69,500

* CME seat confers steep discount on trading fees
* Sarao once tried to use seat to help secure loan
* CME member vetting process more lax than before: former
member
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO, April 24 The UK-based
trader accused by U.S. authorities of making more than $40
million manipulating markets and contributing to the 2010 Wall
Street flash crash was on the losing end of at least one trade:
his purchase of the CME Group seat that helped to make the
alleged scheme possible.
Navinder Sarao bought the seat in May 2008 for $435,000,
only a few months before the financial crisis hit, exchange
records show; it's now valued at just $69,500, an 84 percent
decline. He still owns it, an exchange spokeswoman confirmed.
A seat is not required to trade on the exchanges run by the
CME, the world's largest futures-market operator, but it does
confer a steep discount on trading fees. The electronic fee for
the stock futures that Sarao traded, for instance, is set at 26
cents a contract for a member, versus 76 cents for a non-member.
That would have made a big difference to a trader like Sarao
who was making frequent large bets. CME also gives additional
fee discounts to high-volume traders.
The e-mini S&P futures that Sarao specialized in are the
CME's most popular stock-market future, with more than a million
contracts changing hands on an average day. A drop in trading
volume - last month average trading volume in e-mini futures was
1.8 million against 3.9 million in March 2008 - has been one
factor behind the drop in membership prices.
THOROUGH VETTING
Decades ago, a membership in the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange's exclusive club was a prerequisite for trading its
contracts in the face-to-face style known as open outcry. Entry
was only granted through sponsorship from an existing member,
and required a thorough financial and reputational vetting,
according to Joe Ocrant, a livestock trader who got his
membership in 1970 and is now president of Chicago-based Oak
Investment Group.
These days, the application process is more relaxed,
according to Jeff Carter, a director at the CME in the 1990s.
After the exchange had its 2002 initial public offering, it
did away with the requirement that existing members approve each
new applicant. Today, would-be members must provide a statement
of educational, work and residential history, any history of
trading infractions, an accounting of assets and liabilities, a
birth certificate and a color photo of themselves.
Exchange staff also "shall inquire into and be satisfied
with respect to the reputation and financial responsibility of
the applicant," the market's rule book says.
Once the applicant's photo has been posted on the exchange
floor and the applicant's name circulated to other members via a
weekly newsletter, the would-be member has 30 days to buy a seat
through the exchange from another member.
In all, said John Roe, whose firm BTR Trading recently
bought a CME seat, the process was "pretty involved."
CME offers four different types of membership, all of which
have lost value since the exchange's pre-crisis heyday. Sarao
owns a so-called IOM seat, a limited membership that allows
cut-price trading in stock-index futures and options but not in
the CME's even more popular interest-rate futures or in its
traditional livestock contracts.
Access to all of CME's contracts requires a so-called gold
badge, which today costs $585,000 and went for $1.35 million
back when Sarao bought his IOM seat.
A CME membership can be used to build credibility. In late
2014, according to an email included in the CFTC's court filings
released on Thursday, Sarao sought a 4.2 million-pound ($6.3
million) loan in an email addressed to several recipients,
citing his many years of membership at the CME as one reason he
should be granted the loan. The documents do not show whether
his request was successful.
A CME spokeswoman declined to comment about Sarao or the
membership application process. CME does not make public a
roster of its members or provide their nationalities.
Bob Greifeld, chief executive of exchange operator Nasdaq
OMX Group, told Reuters that it is fair to say the bar is
generally higher for someone to become a member of an equities
exchange than a futures exchange. Unlike futures markets, stock
exchanges typically grant memberships to firms, not individuals.
