UK "flash crash" trader fails to raise bail, stays behind bars

LONDON, April 29 The British trader fighting
extradition to the United States on charges that he illegally
contributed to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash", appeared in
court on Wednesday and was ordered to be kept in custody after
failing to meet his bail conditions.
Navinder Singh Sarao, 36, who traded from his parents'
modest home in west London, has been charged by the U.S. Justice
Department with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market
manipulation.
At a hearing last week, he was granted bail provided he
produced just over 5 million pounds ($7.7 million) and met other
conditions.
"Those conditions have not been met and the defendant
invites no further order from the court in that regard," his
lawyer Joel Smith told Westminster Magistrates' Court.
District judge Jeremy Coleman said: "You have not met the
conditions of bail as yet so I rebail you on exactly the same
conditions as before. If you meet those conditions, you will be
released, if you do not then you will be back here on May 6."
The date for a full extradition hearing was put back from
August to Sept. 24 and 25.
Sarao, wearing a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit trousers,
spoke only to confirm his date of birth and address. The small
courtroom was packed with more than two dozen journalists.
His lawyers declined to make any comment as they left the
courtroom.
