Accused "flash crash" trader tells UK court: "I did nothing wrong"

LONDON May 6 The British trader fighting
extradition to the United States on charges of having
contributed to the 2010 'flash crash' on Wall Street told a
London court on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong and was just
good at his job.
Navinder Singh Sarao, 36, who traded from his parents'
modest home in west London, has been charged by the U.S. Justice
Department with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market
manipulation.
"I've not done anything wrong apart from being good at my
job. How is this allowed to go on, man?" Sarao said at
Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Two weeks ago, Sarao was granted bail pending a full
extradition hearing later this year provided he produced just
over 5 million pounds ($7.6 million) and met other conditions.
But he has failed to raise the money and his lawyer asked
for the bail surety to be lowered to 50,000 pounds on Wednesday.
This was rejected by District Judge Elizabeth Roscoe and Sarao
remains in custody.
"I will not vary bail. I will leave it as it is," Roscoe
told Sarao and his legal team.
