UPDATE 1-Accused "flash crash" trader tells UK court: "I did nothing wrong"

(Adds details from court)
LONDON May 6 The British trader fighting
extradition to the United States on charges of having
contributed to the 2010 "flash crash" on Wall Street told a
London court on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong and was just
good at his job.
Navinder Singh Sarao, 36, who traded from his parents'
modest home in west London, has been charged by the U.S. Justice
Department with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market
manipulation.
"I've not done anything wrong apart from being good at my
job. How is this allowed to go on, man?" Sarao said at
Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Two weeks ago, Sarao was granted bail pending a full
extradition hearing later this year provided he produced just
over 5 million pounds ($7.6 million) and met other conditions.
But his lawyer James Lewis said Sarao had not been able to
access the 5 million pounds because U.S. authorities had frozen
his assets.
"We cannot obtain any money. Any request to obtain the money
was refused," Lewis told the court.
He asked for the bail surety to be lowered to 50,000 pounds
on Wednesday but the application was rejected by District Judge
Elizabeth Roscoe, and Sarao remains in custody.
"I will not vary bail. I will leave it as it is," Roscoe
told Sarao and his legal team, who said they would consider an
appeal to London's High Court.
Sarao, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit
bottoms, had sat calmly in the dock until he heard his bail
conditions would not be changed, and then spoke out to the court
to plead his innocence.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Michael Holden;
editing by Stephen Addison)