Credit Suisse says struck security deal with "Flash Crash" suspect

LONDON, April 22 Credit Suisse UK entered into a security agreement with Nav Sarao Futures in 2010 that was a standard banking arrangement and not a mortgage, a Credit Suisse spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nav Sarao is accused of earning millions through fraud and helping cause a trillion dollar "flash crash" on U.S. stock markets.

"A charge was created and registered in May 2010 in favour of CSUK which related to a Security Agreement," the Credit Suisse spokesman said, citing regulatory filings in emailed comments to Reuters. "This is a standard banking arrangement."

"CSUK has not entered into any mortgage arrangement with Nav Sarao," the spokesman said, adding that Nav Sarao is not a client of Credit Suisse in Britain. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)