Accused UK 'flash crash' trader extradited to face U.S. charges

Nov 8 A London-based trader has been extradited
to the United States to face federal charges related to his
alleged role in the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash," the U.S.
Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Navinder Sarao, 37, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange (CME) from his parents' home near London's Heathrow
Airport, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago on
Wednesday morning after losing a legal challenge to his
extradition.
Sarao, who denies wrongdoing, arrived in the United States
on Monday afternoon, said Peter Carr, a Justice Department
spokesman. A lawyer for Sarao did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Prosecutors say Sarao used a modified computer program to
"spoof" markets by generating large sell orders that pushed down
prices.
He then canceled the trades and bought the contracts at the
lower prices, reaping a roughly $40 million profit, prosecutors
say.
They contend his actions contributed to market instability
that led to the flash crash on May 6, 2010 when the Dow Jones
Industrial Average briefly plunged more than 1,000 points,
temporarily wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
In April 2015 he was charged by the United States with wire
fraud, commodities fraud, commodity price manipulation and
attempted price manipulation and spoofing.
A British judge initially approved his extradition in March.
His bid to launch an appeal against the decision was rejected in
October, ending his 18-month legal fight.
The case is U.S. v. Sarao, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 15-cr-00075.
