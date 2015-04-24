U.S. regulator says 'flash crash' manipulation hard to detect

| CHICAGO, April 24
manipulation by the British trader accused of helping provoke
the "flash crash" in 2010 is hard to detect, the chief of the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Friday.
Nonetheless, the alleged abuses were "somewhat surprising"
given that his behavior was identified in 2009 but continued for
another five years, said Richard Ketchum, chairman and chief
executive of FINRA, a self-funded regulator for Wall Street.
Still, Ketchum said he was hesitant to question the
goings-on at other regulators.
"I won't second guess what happened at the MERC without
understanding the facts themselves," said Ketchum, referring to
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the market that Navinder Singh
Sarao has been accused of manipulating from his home outside
London.
Ketchum made the comments in Chicago during a panel
discussion at the Society of American Business Editors and
Writers' (SABEW) annual conference.
Ketchum said the nature of spoofing itself made the practice
difficult for regulators to detect. The manipulation was
typically carried out through multiple firms and accounts.
Regulators needed to spot the same trading activities "again
and again" in order to identify the practice as spoofing,
Ketchum said.
The prevalence of spoofing amid algorithmic trading in
general was "very low" and "at the very edges," Ketchum said.
But it was still done enough that "regulators should care about
it," he said.
CME Group Inc, which owns the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, denied on Wednesday allegations that the futures
markets caused the flash crash. CME said it was prohibited by
law from releasing any information on Sarao, who owned a seat on
the exchange.
(Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by
Ted Botha)