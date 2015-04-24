'Flash crash' trader's ex-employer had no concerns about him

April 24 Futex, the trading firm that for five
years employed the Briton accused of fraud and market
manipulation by U.S. authorities related to the May 2010 'flash
crash,' had no concerns about his trading during his tenure, the
firm said in a statement Friday.
Futex, based in Woking, southwest of London, said that
Navinder Singh Sarao worked at the company from early 2003 until
early 2008, and there were "no incidents of any impropriety
during his time with Futex," they said in a statement.
Sarao, 36, was charged by U.S. authorities in a criminal and
civil complaint with using software to "spoof" markets,
effectively manipulating the S&P 500 e-Mini futures contract
, the most-heavily traded U.S. futures contract.
Authorities allege his trading activity was a contributing
factor to the May 6, 2010 flash crash, when about $1 trillion in
market value was temporarily wiped out in a matter of minutes.
He is currently in jail in the United Kingdom, having yet to
post a 5 million-pound ($7.5 million) bond.
"Navinder's method involved no use of algorithmic trading
and as such was purely a 'point and click' style of trading
whilst he was at Futex," the firm said. "His trading did not
give Futex (nor the regulators) any cause for concern."
Futex is an electronic-trading office where people rent
desks and computers and systems from which they trade. The
company charges a fee and takes a share of any profits traders
make.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Alan Crosby)