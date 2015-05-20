UK court dents "flash crash" trader's hopes of bail release

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON May 20 The hopes of Britain's "flash crash" trader of being released from custody as he fights a U.S. extradition request were dented on Wednesday when the High Court refused to vary his bail conditions.
Navinder Sarao, 36, was arrested by British police on a U.S extradition warrant on April 21 after being charged with wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S. Justice Department. He had applied for his bail conditions to be relaxed after his assets were frozen.
But Judge Ross Cranston turned down his application.
"There's no substantial reassurance that this applicant is not a flight risk," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.