RJ O'Brien says cleared trades for UK trader charged in 'flash crash'

CHICAGO, April 23 Brokerage R.J. O'Brien cleared trades recently for a British man accused of market manipulation that authorities say contributed to the May 2010 Wall Street flash crash, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The brokerage "had no involvement in the trading decisions" of the trader, Navinder Singh Sarao, or his company, she said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)