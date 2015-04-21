版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 22日 星期三 04:04 BJT

UK trader sought in U.S. over flash crash due in court on Wednesday

LONDON, April 21 A futures trader who was arrested in Britain over charges that he helped spark the May 2010 "flash crash" on U.S. financial markets will appear in a London court on Wednesday, British police said.

"He will appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow," a spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Navinder Singh Sarao was criminally charged on charges of wire fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation, the U.S. Justice Department said earlier on Tuesday. It also said it planned to request that he be extradited to the United States. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐