Ireland's FleetMatics files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Ireland's FleetMatics Group Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.
FleetMatics offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles.
FleetMatics intends to use part of the proceeds to pay down debt, fund its marketing activities and for working capital needs, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company, whose rivals include Trimble Navigation Ltd , plans to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FM."
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, RBC Capital, Stifel Nicolaus and William Blair are the underwriters for the offering.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.