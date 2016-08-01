UPDATE 3-Verizon to buy vehicle management company Fleetmatics for $2.4 bln

(Adds executive comments, details on Verizon's Internet of
Things revenue, updates stock prices)
By Malathi Nayak
Aug 1 Verizon Communications Inc said on
Monday it would buy GPS vehicle tracking firm Fleetmatics Group
Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash to bolster its
expansion into the connected vehicle and fleet management
market.
Verizon, the No. 1 U.S wireless company, will pay $60 per
share, a premium of about 40 percent to Fleetmatics' closing
price on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth
quarter of 2016.
Shares in Fleetmatics soared 39 percent to $59.60 while
Verizon dipped 0.7 percent to $55.01.
Fleetmatics, with North American headquarters in Waltham,
Massachusetts, develops software that shows fleet operators
vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, mileage and other
information on their mobile workforce, including a driver's
behavioral data.
As the market for smartphones and mobile devices gets
saturated, Verizon and its biggest rival, AT&T Inc, are
hoping that connecting more objects to their networks will
provide new revenue.
The acquisition helps Verizon capture market share in the
"highly fragmented and pretty under-penetrated" fleet and mobile
workforce management business, Andrés Irlando, chief executive
officer of Verizon Telematics, said in an interview. The unit
connects vehicles to its wireless network and offers
applications to track and manage them.
On Friday, Verizon Telematics closed another deal, to buy
California-based Telogis, which builds software to track
commercial vehicles and navigation software used by automakers
such as Ford Motor Co. Terms were not disclosed.
Verizon Telematics also offers its own fleet management
service, called "Networkfleet."
"Both Telogis in the enterprise space and Fleetmatics in the
(small- and medium-sized businesses) space have what's widely
considered best-in-class technology software platforms, as well
as products and services," Irlando said.
Fleetmatics' international presence in regions such as
Western Europe and Australia helps Verizon expand the global
reach of its telematics business, Irlando added.
In May, Fleetmatics posted revenue of $78.9 million for the
first quarter, up 21 percent from a year earlier.
Verizon does not break out its telematics unit revenues -
it is reported under sales from its larger "Internet of Things"
business. Aimed at connecting to the internet everything from
household devices to industrial machines, the business posted
revenue of $205 million in the second quarter ended June 30,
2016, up 25 percent from a year ago, Verizon said last week.
Verizon, which has been seeking to add new revenue streams,
said last week it would buy Yahoo Inc's core internet
assets for $4.8 billion to make a push into the digital media
and ad business.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; additional reporting
by and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Dan Grebler)