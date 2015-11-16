New Zealand's Fletcher Building upbeat about FY16

WELLINGTON Nov 17 New Zealand construction
company Fletcher Building said on Tuesday it was
expecting solid year-on-year growth in the current financial
year, bolstered by strong domestic market conditions.
Fletcher Building expects operating earnings before
interest, tax and significant items to be in a range of NZ$650
million ($421.85 million) to NZ$690 million in the year to June
30, 2016, Chairman Ralph Norris told shareholders at the
company's annual meeting.
In August, the company said its operating earnings excluding
significant items were NZ$653 million in the year to June 30.
Norris noted, however, if the FY15 earnings were normalized
to reflect changes in the business the relevant prior year
comparative figure would be NZ$610 million.
"Therefore, operating earnings in the range of $650 million
to $690 million will represent solid growth year on year from
our continuing business operations," Norris said.
He said the company was expecting "strong market conditions
in the New Zealand construction industry to persist through the
2016 financial year" while in Australia "the outlook is more
mixed." Among other things, continued federal and state
government fiscal deficits are likely to mean that
infrastructure activity is further constrained, said Norris.
Analysts had been expecting an operating profit of NZ$704.5
million, according to the mean forecast from Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S/S. Shares in Fletcher Building rose 0.1 percent to
NZ$7.39 in early trade.
Fletcher Building is the lead contractor in the earthquake
rebuild program for New Zealand's Christchurch, and makes a
broad range of building products from steel roof tiles to timber
products, which it exports to Asia, Europe and the Americas.
($1 = 1.5408 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard)