Flextronics revenue rises on demand for game consoles, phones

April 30 - Contract electronics manufacturer Flextronics
International Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand from its game console
and smartphone customers.
The Singapore-based company reported net income of $42.98
million, or 7 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended
March 31 compared with a net loss of $49.32 million, or 8 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $6.72 billion from $5.3 billion, a year
earlier.
The company makes Microsoft Corp's Xbox gaming
console, IBM servers and smartphones for Google Inc
.
