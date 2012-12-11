Flextronics takes over Motorola assembly plants

Dec 10 Contract manufacturer Flextronics
International Ltd said it agreed to take over Motorola
Mobility's manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and
Jaguariuna, Brazil.
Singapore-based Flextronics said it will acquire the
operations in Tianjin and assume management of the Jaguariuna
facility.
The deal with Motorola, owned by Google, also
includes manufacturing and service for Android mobile devices,
Flextronics said in a press release.
A Google spokeswoman said the agreement encompassed the bulk
of Motorola's manufacturing capacity, but declined to provide
further comment on the terms of the transaction.
Faced with slow demand and macroeconomic uncertainty,
Flextronics has cut its exposure to the PC industry to
concentrate on more profitable businesses like industrial,
automotive and communications.
In August, Nokia Siemens Networks said it would open an
assembly line in Brazil with Flextronics to build mobile phone
network equipment.