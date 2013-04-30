版本:
Flextronics revenue falls 17 percent

April 30 Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd reported a loss in the fourth quarter after the loss of revenue from key customer BlackBerry and charges related to closure of factories and job cuts.

The net loss was $27 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $143.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Singapore-based company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue fell 17 percent to about $5.3 billion.
