Flextronics quarterly profit jumps

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
Jan 29 Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.
Net income rose to $145.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $47.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.18 billion.
Singapore-based Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft Corp and smartphones for Google Inc .
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd