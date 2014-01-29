版本:
Flextronics quarterly profit jumps

Jan 29 Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.

Net income rose to $145.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $47.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.18 billion.

Singapore-based Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft Corp and smartphones for Google Inc .
