Flextronics quarterly profit falls on weak PC sales

July 25 Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit fell as depressed PC sales lowered its revenue by 20 percent.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $128.5 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $132 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Singapore-based electronics manufacturer fell to $6 billion.

