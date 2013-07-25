版本:
Flextronics revenue beats estimates

July 25 Contract electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue as the acquisition of some Motorola Mobility units reduced the impact of the loss of a contract with BlackBerry Ltd.

Net income fell to $59.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $128.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.79 billion.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $5.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
