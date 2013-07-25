Flextronics revenue beats estimates

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Contract electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue as the acquisition of some Motorola Mobility units reduced the impact of the loss of a contract with BlackBerry Ltd.
Net income fell to $59.3 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $128.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.79 billion.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $5.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.