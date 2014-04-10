Koch, Goldman agree to buy ink maker Flint from CVC

FRANKFURT, April 10 Koch Industries
and Goldman Sachs's private equity arm are acquiring
European printing-ink maker Flint from buyout group CVC
, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The deal values the company at more than 2.2 billion euros
and will see the buyers bolster Flint's equity position,
enabling it to acquire competitors in coming years, people
familiar with the transaction said.
"With a significantly improved capital structure, Flint
Group is best positioned to pursue its ambitious growth plans to
further strengthen its market leading positions," Matthias
Hieber, who heads Goldman Sachs' equity investments in Germany,
said in statement.
The sale comes after several unsuccessful attempts by CVC to
sell the asset over the last couple of years.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)