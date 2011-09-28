UPDATE 1-Flint gets oil sands construction contract

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
Sept 28 Canada's Flint Energy Services Ltd said it signed a contract worth about C$430 million ($420.6 million) for construction of two silos at an oil sands project near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
The contract will start in the first quarter of 2012 and will continue until mid-2014, the energy services company said.
With this new contract, the backlog for Flint's facility infrastructure segment will rise to C$740 million.
The company said it expected the project to employ over 1,500 people at its peak.
Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Flint closed at C$9.55 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.022 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
