UPDATE 1-Flint Energy posts profit on drilling boom

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Canadian oilfield services provider Flint Energy Services, which is being acquired by U.S. engineering company URS Corp, reported a quarterly profit on continued drilling boom in North America.
Flint Energy's first-quarter net profit was C$15.5 million ($15.7 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared to a loss of C$4.5 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, last year.
Adjusted profit was C$16.6 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 75 percent to C$572.4 million.
Strong well drilling activity in both Canada and the United States led to higher levels of upstream and midstream work for its oilfield and production services segments, Flint said in a statement.
The company said oil sands capital spending in 2012 is expected to increase over 2011 levels with many new projects sanctioned.
URS said on Feb. 20 it will buy Flint for C$1.25 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the oil and gas sector.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS