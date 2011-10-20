UPDATE 1-FLIR Systems posts higher Q3 profit

* Q3 EPS $0.40 vs $0.39 year ago
* Q3 rev up 12 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 FLIR Systems Inc ,
which makes surveillance equipment, posted a rise in quarterly
profit, helped by higher demand for its thermal-imaging
products.
For the third quarter, the net income was $64.7 million, or
40 cents a share, compared with $63.0 million, or 39 cents a
share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents a share.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $371.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 36 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $395.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Portland, Oregon-based company closed at
$26.92 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
They have lost about 5 percent in value since July 22 when
the company cut its full-year outlook on lower orders from the
U.S. government.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)