版本:
中国
2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-FLIR Systems awarded $25 mln contract from U.S. ally in Middle East region

Nov 20 FLIR Systems Inc : * Awarded $25 million contract from U.S. ally in Middle East region * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
