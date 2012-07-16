UPDATE 1-FLIR Systems estimates 2nd-qtr below expectations

July 16 Surveillance products maker FLIR Systems
Inc estimated its second-quarter earnings to be below
market expectations, hurt by weaker demand for several products,
particularly in Europe.
"Delays in customer delivery schedules negatively impacted
revenue during the quarter, particularly in the cores and
components line of products in the thermal vision and
measurement segment," Chief Executive Earl Lewis said.
The company, which makes thermal-imaging products and
infrared cameras, expects adjusted earnings of 30 cents per
share on revenue of $338 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share on
revenue of $380.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Portland, Oregon-based company also cut its 2012
earnings outlook to $1.40 to $1.50 per share, from its prior
forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.
It now expects full-year revenue of between $1.4 billion and
$1.5 billion, down from its previous forecast of $1.55 billion
to $1.65 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $18.33 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.