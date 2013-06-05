Europe's insurers seen escaping brunt of flood damage

* Too early to estimate size of damage claims -insurers
* Latest floods appear less extensive than 2002 -Allianz
* Industry flood claims were 3.5 bln eur in 2002 -Munich Re
By Chris Vellacott and Jonathan Gould
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 5 As insurers start
counting the cost of devastating floods across central Europe,
many of the region's businesses and households are not covered
and will have to foot the bill themselves.
Nicolaus von Bomhard, chief executive of the world's largest
reinsurer Munich Re, attributed under-insurance for
flood risk in the worst affected areas to a legacy of insurers'
past reluctance to offer services in the region.
While this has changed and insurers are now prepared to
insure almost all the risk, under-insurance remains a problem in
the region, he said.
"On the losses, I can't give any numbers, it's way too
early, but the macroeconomic loss will be much bigger than the
insured loss," he said at an insurance industry news conference
on how insurers and governments could work to reduce the impact
of natural disasters.
But while waters were still rising and thousands of Germans,
Hungarians and Czechs were evacuating their homes, some industry
specialists said they expect the insurance loss to fall short of
the last big floods to hit the region in 2002.
"Although some areas are experiencing higher waters,
investment over the last 10 years has meant that flood defences
in a number of locations are working better than in 2002," said
Michael Jedraszak, reinsurance expert at Hiscox.
The view was also reflected by Europe's biggest insurer,
Allianz, although hundreds of its claims inspectors
were only now getting into the affected areas.
ECONOMIC DAMAGE
"Many people are making parallels to 2002. However, we are
not seeing the same extent of damages yet," Allianz board member
Clement Booth said in a statement.
The 2002 floods caused economic damage of 16.5 billion euros
($21.6 billion) and insurance claims to the industry of 3.5
billion, according to data from Munich Re.
Munich Re and its big rivals Swiss Re and
Hannover Re cautioned on Wednesday that it would take
some time, possibly weeks, before they had an accurate read-out
on the extent of the damage.
About one third of German households are insured against
natural catastrophes like floods, heavy rain or mudslides, but
that insurance is either unavailable or unaffordable for many in
areas that see frequent flooding.
However, insurers expect big claims for waterlogged cars,
which are usually a complete writeoff.
"That will cost the market a lot of money," said
Klaus-Juergen Heitmann, board member for property-casualty
business at mutually owned HUK Coburg, market leader for car
insurance in Germany.
Germany's largest residential insurer, Stuttgarter SV
Sparkassenversicherung, which is linked to the public sector
savings bank system, said it was setting aside 40 million euros
to cover the cost of the damage in the middle of Germany where
its business is focused.
Bavarian insurance group Versicherungskammer Bayern said it
was also reserving 40 million euros for its share of claims.