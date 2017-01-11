Floor & Decor revives IPO plans -sources

| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Jan 11 U.S. flooring and tile
products retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is getting ready
for an initial public offering that could value it at more than
$1 billion, including debt, after it shelved such plans last
year, people familiar with the matter said.
Floor & Decor, which has more than $100 million in 12-month
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
has interviewed investment banks to appoint underwriters for the
IPO, the people said.
Floor & Decor's IPO preparations signal confidence in the
recovering IPO market. Its rival Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
has been under pressure since March 2015, when a CBS "60
Minutes" report alleged that the company's laminate products
sourced from China contained toxic levels of formaldehyde.
Last year, Floor & Decor withdrew a registration for an IPO
that it filed in 2014 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. The people said the company has decided to seek new
pitches from investment banks for an IPO this year.
The sources asked not to be named because the preparations
are confidential. Floor & Decor and its private equity owners,
Ares Management LP and Freeman Spogli & Co, offered no
comment.
In its earlier IPO plan, Floor & Decor had decided to list
on the New York Stock Exchange. Underwriters included Bank of
America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays
Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
More than five retailers went public in 2016, down from 12
the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data. In recent
months, however, stocks of retail companies have risen along
with consumer optimism.
Smyrna, Georgia-based Floor & Decor provides tile, wood,
laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative
accessories and operates 65 warehouse-format stores across the
United States.
Founded in 2000, Floor & Decor was acquired in 2010 for an
undisclosed amount by Ares and Freeman Spogli from an investor
group including Najeti Ventures LLC, Saugatuck Capital Co and
TWJ Capital LLC.
The company has been spared competitive pressures other
retailers have faced from internet giant Amazon.com,
since many consumers prefer to buy flooring and tools in person
with expert guidance.
The flooring industry closely tracks the new housing and
housing repair sectors. Demand for housing in the United States
has been rising as a tightening labor market has lifted wages.
Floor & Decor's everyday-low-pricing offerings should
position it well in the current economic environment, credit
ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc said last
September.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in Orlando, Florida; Editing by
David Gregorio)