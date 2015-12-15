UPDATE 1-'Suspicious item' on Paris-Miami flight not a threat - officials

(Updates to show no threat, all clear)
MIAMI Dec 15 All passengers of an American
Airlines jet were cleared and the plane released Tuesday
evening after police determined that a suspicious item noticed
during a flight from Paris did not pose a threat, a spokesman
for Miami International Airport said.
The 217 passengers and 14 crew members traveling from Paris
to Miami aboard the Boeing 777 had all been removed from the
plane and were waiting on buses while investigators from the
Miami-Dade police department checked the item.
After the item was determined not to be a threat, the
passengers and crew were allowed to reboard the plane, which
proceeded to the concourse for regular disembarking and to go
through Customs, spokesman Greg Chin said.
He did not provide any details as to the nature of the item
that prompted the concern.
The flight arrived at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT) and
the aircraft was moved to a remote part of the airport while the
investigation was being conducted.
Police dogs were conducting one final sweep of the aircraft
as the plane's passengers were loaded onto a bus headed for
customs, Chin said.
(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; writing and additional
reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Bernard Orr)