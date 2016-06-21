Boy killed by alligator mourned at Nebraska funeral

| June 21
June 21 Mourners gathered at a Nebraska church
on Tuesday to remember a two-year-old boy who was grabbed and
drowned by an alligator while vacationing with his family last
week at the Disney World Resort in Florida, a church official
said.
The private service for Lane Graves at St. Patrick's
Catholic Church in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn, came a week
after his death captured international attention and called into
question how Disney handles the risk from alligators at the
resort.
"We ask that you pray for this family and respect their
privacy as they go through such a devastating event," St.
Patrick's Parish said in a statement on its website.
The church, which held a prayer service for Graves on Sunday
and then a wake on Monday, is accepting donations to benefit the
boy's family, who live in Elkhorn.
The church asked mourners to tie royal blue ribbons around
trees "to show your love and support" for the Graves family.
A church official confirmed that the funeral began at 10
a.m. Central Time, but declined to give more details.
The alligator snatched the toddler last Tuesday night as he
played at the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon, a manmade lake at
the Walt Disney Co resort.
The boy's parents, who were relaxing on the white sand shore
nearby, sprang into action in a failed attempt to pry their
child from the predator's grip.
A lifeguard who was on duty was unable to reach the boy
before the alligator swam away with him.
Police divers found Lane's body underwater the following
afternoon, not far from where he was taken. An autopsy found
that the cause of death was drowning and traumatic injuries.
At the time, the resort had "No Swimming" signs that did not
mention alligators. Disney has since installed signs by the
lagoon warning guests of alligators and snakes.
"Danger! Alligators and snakes in area," read the new signs,
which feature diagrams of the two animals. "Stay away from the
water. Do not feed the wildlife."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)