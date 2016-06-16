UPDATE 13-Boy's body found after alligator attack at Florida Disney resort

(Adds detail on Iger call to family)
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., June 15 Police divers on
Wednesday recovered the body of a 2-year-old boy who was grabbed
by an alligator in front of his family during a vacation at Walt
Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The child was snatched by the alligator as he played at the
water's edge on Tuesday night and dragged into a lagoon despite
his parents' effort to save him.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said he and a Catholic
priest had informed the family that the boy's body had been
recovered near where he vanished and was completely intact.
An autopsy would be carried out, Demings added, but the
presumption was that the child was drowned by the alligator.
"It was a tough message to deliver," Demings told a news
conference. "Of course the family was distraught, but also I
believe somewhat relieved that we were able to find their son
... so that they can come to grips with what has happened."
The alligator was believed to be between 4 and 7 feet (1.2
and 2 meters) long.
Wildlife officials earlier captured and killed five of the
reptiles from Seven Seas Lagoon and opened them up to look for
traces of the boy. Nick Wiley, head of the Florida Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Commission, said it was too early to say
whether one of those five might be the culprit.
"There is a good chance we already have the alligator
because we focused our efforts in that proximity, in that area
where this incident occurred," he said, adding that the probe
would focus on results of forensic tests and bite marks on the
child's body.
The resort closed its beaches and recreational marinas on
Wednesday while search teams scoured the lagoon, a man-made lake
reaching 14 feet (4.2 meters) in depth.
The family, on vacation from the Omaha, Nebraska suburb of
Elkhorn, were named as Matt and Melissa Graves. Their son was
named Lane.
There are signs prohibiting swimming at the lagoon but the
boy was grabbed as he was playing at the water's edge while his
family relaxed nearby on the shore, authorities said.
The signs did not specifically warn about alligators, a
Disney spokeswoman said, adding that the company would review
the situation.
The boy's father rushed into the water and suffered minor
cuts on his arm as he fought to wrestle his child from the
alligator's grasp, said Jeff Williamson, a spokesman for the
Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the boy's mother tried to rescue him too. A
lifeguard on duty also was unable to reach the toddler in time.
Alligators are not uncommon in the Seven Seas Lagoon, Wiley
said. Alligators have killed five people in Florida in the last
10 years, according to state data.
Wiley said the wildlife commission works with the resort to
remove "nuisance alligators" - classed as those which have lost
their fear of humans - whenever they are reported.
Disney has operated in the area for 45 years and never had
this type of incident, Demings said.
UPSCALE RESORT
The Walt Disney World Resort is the world's most-visited
theme park. About 20.5 million people visited the park's Magic
Kingdom in 2015, according to the Themed Entertainment
Association.
Shares in Walt Disney Co appeared unaffected by the
incident, closing down 13 cents at $98.27.
A Walt Disney World Resort spokeswoman said everyone there
was devastated by the accident.
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger issued a statement to
express his sympathies "as a parent and a grandparent." A Disney
spokeswoman said Iger also talked with the family by telephone
on Wednesday.
William Lopez, 41, an evangelical pastor from San Francisco,
was on vacation with his wife and seven-year-old daughter. He
said he thought a path around part of the lagoon should have
been fenced off.
"If we have that kind of aggressive animals we should have
been safeguarded," Lopez said. "I hope they do something to
correct this so that it never happens again. Because we love to
come here."
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is described by Disney
as a lavish property combining Victorian elegance with modern
sophistication. Rooms start at $569 per night, according to its
website.
Guests can rent motorized boats for cruising and fishing, or
a private lakeside cabana. Children aged between 4 and 12 also
can embark upon "pirate adventures" on the lagoon.
Jim Hill, a theme park historian who runs a popular Disney
fan blog, agreed with Demings the company has been "aggressive"
about managing the risk from alligators.
But he said that the attack, combined with other recent bad
news in the area, could make people reconsider plans to visit
Walt Disney World.
The alligator incident came as Orlando reeled from a gunman
killing 49 people at a gay nightclub in the city on Sunday
before dying in a shoot-out with police.
The night before that attack, singer Christina Grimmie was
shot and killed in Orlando, apparently by a deranged fan.
"When people think 'the Happiest Place on Earth', right now
that's not Orlando," Hill said, referring to a Disney
catchphrase for Disneyland.
Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich said there might be a
slight decline in Walt Disney World attendance, but it would not
be material to the company.
"I think most people would reasonably conclude they will get
the issue under control and it's probably safe to go," she said.
The alligator attack follows a May 28 incident when a
3-year-old boy fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati
Zoo, causing zookeepers to kill a gorilla to protect the child.
Animal rights activists criticized Disney for not explicitly
warning about alligators in the water.
"A child and apparently five alligators, who were doing only
what came naturally to them, have paid with their lives," Ingrid
Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals, said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Laila
Kearney, Amy Tennery and Jeffrey Dastin in New York, and Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by
Bill Rigby and Sandra Maler)