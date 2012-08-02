Florida's Miami-Dade school board eyes $1.2 bln in new bonds

MIAMI Aug 2 School board members in Florida's
Miami-Dade County have tentatively approved a ballot referendum
to authorize the sale of $1.2 billion of general obligation
bonds.
In a 7-2 vote, the massive public school district's board
took the first step late on Wednesday to putting a bond
referendum on the ballot, possibly as early as November.
State education officials must also agree to the proposal,
and a second successful school board vote is required before
local voters can decide on borrowing needed for school
renovations, rebuilding and technology improvements.
"Almost 50 percent of the district's facilities are over 40
years old, and almost one third are over 50 years old," the
school district said in a written release.
The urban school district, whose finances were badly hurt by
Florida's sinking real estate market, has estimated it has $2
billion worth of capital needs and deferred maintenance.