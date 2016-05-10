版本:
UPDATE 1-Eight passengers taken to hospital in Orlando after turbulent flight

(Adds company code)

May 9 Eight passengers were injured on Monday when their JetBlue Airways flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Orlando experienced turbulence, the airline and media said.

Flight 1134 landed safely at 8:45 p.m. local time in Orlando where it was met by emergency medical personnel, the airline said in a brief statement.

A CBS affiliate in Orlando reported that eight passengers were taken to Florida East Hospital after they suffered injuries from turbulence.

The airline said the passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation after the 1,200-mile (1,900 km) flight. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

