Florida probes Koch Foods, Wayne Farms over chicken pricing

May 12 Florida's attorney general has demanded
records from Koch Foods Inc, Wayne Farms LLC and other chicken
companies in connection with an investigation into
anticompetitive conduct within the poultry industry, according
to newly released documents.
The documents, obtained from Florida Attorney General Pam
Bondi's office by Reuters on Thursday in response to a public
records request, expands the universe of companies known to be
facing scrutiny as part of the antitrust probe.
The records were released after Tyson Foods Inc on
Monday revealed it was under investigation by the attorney
general. Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Sanderson Farms Inc
also have said they were being investigated.
Neither Koch Foods nor Wayne Farms, part of Continental
Grain Co, responded to requests for comment on Friday.
The investigation came amid allegations made in proposed
class actions filed last year in federal court in Chicago that
Tyson, Koch and other chicken processors conspired to fix
prices.
In a proposed class action filed last year, purchasers of
broilers, or chickens raised for meat consumption, alleged that
those companies and others conspired to fix prices of their
poultry products.
The lawsuit alleged that the companies in the highly
concentrated industry led by Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride
coordinated their output and limited production in order to
increase U.S. chicken prices.
The alleged conduct has led to a nearly 50 percent increase
in broiler wholesale prices since 2008, helping the chicken
companies profit, the lawsuit said.
According to the documents released by Florida's attorney
general, Bondi's office in February issued nine antitrust civil
investigative demands as part of the investigation.
The records show that Bondi's office also sought documents
from four Georgia-based poultry companies: Claxton Poultry
Company Inc, Fieldale Farms Corp, Harrison Poultry Inc and
Mar-Jac Poultry Inc.
According to the documents, Bondi's office sought records
related to any internal investigations by the companies of
potential anticompetitive conduct within the industry.
The attorney general also sought any documents relating to
the Georgia Dock Index, a pricing index for chicken products
formerly published by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and
any potential manipulation of the index.
A lawyer for Fieldale declined to comment, and
representatives for the other companies did not respond to
requests for comment.
Tyson has said it is cooperating with the probe but believes
the antitrust claims that prompted it are without merit.
Pilgrim's Pride and Sanderson both said they were also
cooperating.
