UPDATE 1-Disney hikes security at theme parks with 'visible safeguards'

(Adds Disney statement, tourist comments)
By Barbara Liston
June 13 Walt Disney Co has raised
security at its theme parks, the company said on Monday after
the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Orlando,
Florida, the home of Walt Disney World.
"Unfortunately we've all been living in a world of
uncertainty, and during this time we have increased our security
measures across our properties, adding such visible safeguards
as magnetometers, additional canine units, and law enforcement
officers on site, as well as less visible systems that employ
state-of-the-art security technologies," spokeswoman Jacquee
Wahler said in an email statement.
New York-born Omar Mateen, 29, killed 49 people in an
Orlando, Florida, nightclub on Sunday. Mateen had
scouted Walt Disney World as a potential target, People Magazine
said on Monday, citing an unnamed federal law enforcement
source. Reuters was unable to verify the report.
Disney World is the best known tourist destination in
Orlando, a Florida city with several theme parks.
Outside the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World,
where a U.S. flag flew at half mast in mourning, vacationers
Ernst and Rose Lorentzen on Monday said that they had seen more
uniformed security guards, marked vehicles and dog units at
resort properties since the shooting. They said they had arrived
at Disney World on June 8.
Bags of all guests are searched and some are selected for
checks with a magnetometer, or metal detector. "They're really
doing a lot of random searches. Maybe one out of eight people,"
Rose said.
Their Disney hotel where they are staying also has been more
vigilant. They "gave us a look-see and checked our passes at the
gate," said Ernst, who is retired and declined to give his age.
"Makes me feel like they're more alert," he said.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Writing
by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Henderson; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)