Suspected Orlando shooter scouted Walt Disney World -People Magazine

June 13 The suspected shooter who killed 49 people in an Orlando, Florida, nightclub on Sunday had scouted Walt Disney World as a potential target, People Magazine said on Monday, citing an unnamed federal law enforcement source. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

