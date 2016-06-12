Suspected Orlando shooter worked for G4S since 2007

WASHINGTON, June 12 The man identified as the
shooter who killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in
Florida on Sunday had worked for G4S, the world's
largest security firm, since 2007 and carried a gun as part of
his duties, the company said on Sunday.
Police killed the shooter, identified as Omar Mateen, 29, a
Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants
from Afghanistan.
"He was an armed security officer," said a spokesman, David
Satterfield. G4S said in a statement that Mateen had been
employed by the company since Sept. 10, 2007.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney)