Suspected Orlando shooter underwent screening twice with no findings -employer

WASHINGTON, June 12 The gunman who authorities said killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday had undergone screening by his employer in 2007 and 2013, with both checks revealing nothing of concern, the company said on Sunday.

Global security services firm G4S said on Sunday that Omar Mateen, a Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants from Afghanistan, had worked for the company since 2007.

"Mateen underwent company screening and background checks when he was recruited in 2007 and the check revealed nothing of concern," a company spokeswoman said in a statement. "His screening was repeated in 2013 with no findings."

The company learned in 2013 that Mateen had been questioned by the FBI but that the inquiries were then closed, the spokeswoman said. The firm was unaware of any alleged connections between Mateen and terrorist activities, or any further FBI investigations, she said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney)