RPT-Orlando attacks renew focus on security at smaller U.S. businesses

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 17 While mass shooting attacks are
on the rise, smaller U.S. businesses remain reluctant to invest
in more physical security measures such as metal detectors or
extra guards even though events like the Orlando massacre prompt
a surge in interest, industry executives said.
Major attacks like the one at a gay nightclub in Orlando,
which left 49 people dead, often prompt a flurry of inquiries
from potential customers to security companies. But the calls
fail to translate into meaningful sales as owners tally the cost
of the equipment and the extra personnel needed.
"With past mass shooting events people want to know how much
additional security costs. Then they go, 'Gulp,'" said Bruce
McIndoe, chief executive of risk advisory firm iJet
International Inc.
Those include upfront expenses like equipment and training
as well as ongoing costs such as wages for guards. For
nightclubs, minor sports venues, shopping malls and smaller
college campuses, the financial burden can be too great.
The trend stands in contrast to Europe, where companies say
sales can spike after a major incident, such as the coordinated
attacks on restaurants, a concert hall and soccer stadium in
Paris in November that killed 130 people.
The very next day, privately held First Texas Products sold
18 walk-through metal detectors that can cost up to $5,000 each
to another stadium in France, said Tom Walsh, the company's
chief executive.
However, Walsh and other industry executives say the scope
of the Orlando attack may lead more U.S. businesses, especially
big ones, to invest in physical security measures already in
place at sports stadiums, government buildings and airports.
This week, a large U.S. retailer contacted First Texas
Products to launch a test of its hand-held security wands, which
start at around $100 each, in 50 stores.
"They specifically mentioned the Orlando shootings," Walsh
said in an email. He declined to name the client.
Michael Gips of ASIS International, an association that
represents more than 35,000 security professionals worldwide,
said many businesses "roll the dice" over physical security.
U.S. movie theaters have generally not installed metal
detectors following the 2012 slaying of 12 people at a theater
in Aurora, Colorado, because "it could drive customers away," he
said. But he expects consumer concerns will change that
calculus.
"Over time, I think people will expect a better degree of
security if we continue to see shootings like this and that's
what will drive change," Gips said.
COST OF DOING NOTHING
ASIS International estimates U.S. private sector spending on
security goods and services jumped 18 percent to $377 billion in
2015 from 2013 and is "pushing $400 billion" this year, Gips
said.
Much of that growth has been driven by spending on
surveillance equipment and on cyber protections following
high-profile data breaches, such as the one that hit retailer
Target Corp in 2013.
Metal detectors debuted at U.S. airports in the early 1970s
after a series of airplane hijackings. Government buildings and
large public venues began installing them following the Sept.
11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
Metal detectors are now mandatory at all major league U.S.
football, baseball, basketball, hockey and football games.
But their use has been slow to spread elsewhere, even though
many security consultants see metal detectors as an effective
first-line deterrent.
"The harder a target you make yourself appear, the more
likely potential attackers will go elsewhere," said Jason
Porter, regional managing director for risk management firm
Pinkerton.
Smaller venues need to weigh their options carefully, said
Luca Cacioli, director of U.S. operations for Italian firm CEIA,
one of the world's largest metal detector manufacturers.
At the same time, he said, "the cost of not doing anything
or implementing ineffective solutions is certainly a key
consideration."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Cynthia Osterman)