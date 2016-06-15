Sig Sauer, maker of Orlando gunman's weapon, is expanding rapidly in U.S.

| BOSTON, June 15
BOSTON, June 15 Sig Sauer Inc, maker of the
semi-automatic rifle believed to have been used in the Orlando
shooting rampage, has been growing rapidly in the United States,
with plans to sell more silencers and ammunition while vying for
a contract to supply several hundred thousand handguns to the
U.S. military.
Though not as well known as publicly traded U.S. rivals
Smith & Wesson Corp and Sturm Ruger & Co,
privately held Sig Sauer produces firearms used by federal
agents, U.S. Navy SEALs and police departments throughout the
United States, and similar models for sale to the consumer mass
market.
Based in Newington, New Hampshire, the company last year
secured $178 million in bank financing to help support its
expansion plans, according to Thomson Reuters data. The company
also hired prominent Washington D.C. firm Crossroads Strategies
to lobby on exports and sales to the U.S. Defense Department and
federal law enforcement agencies, lobbying disclosures show.
Sig Sauer executives, including Chief Executive Ron Cohen,
did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
A U.S. law enforcement official said Omar Mateen used a Sig
Sauer MCX assault rifle and Glock handgun when he stormed a
packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early Sunday morning.
He fatally shot 49 people before police killed him. More than 50
others were wounded.
St. Lucie Shooting Center owner Ed Henson said he could not
recall what kind of weapons Mateen had bought from his store,
but reports that he had purchased a Glock 17 and Sig Sauer MCX
"sounded right."
"SHORT, LIGHT AND SILENCED"
Sig Sauer's MCX features a side-folding stock that shortens
the length of the rifle, allowing easier concealment, and a
barrel that can be fitted with a silencer.
The MCX was "engineered from the ground up to be short,
light and silenced," according to a Sig Sauer promotional
brochure for the rifle.
U.S. firearms and ammunition sales typically surge after a
mass shooting because of fears there will be new laws curbing
ownership of handguns and rifles.
While Sig Sauer's MCX rifle could receive similar treatment,
its starting retail price of about $1,900 could dampen demand.
By contrast, a Remington Bushmaster .22-caliber semi-automatic
rifle costs less than $500.
After the mass shootings in Paris and San Bernardino,
Remington saw stronger demand for its lower priced
military-style rifles rather than its more expensive weapons,
according to its latest quarterly financial report.
Jack Lesher, a manager of Chuck's Firearms in Atlanta, said
his store only sells Sig Sauer handguns and rifles, which
typically cost above $1,000.
"Most of our customers in that price range don't react to
hysteria buying," Lesher said. "Fear and paranoia is not a good
way to do business."
Sig Sauer is the largest member of a firearms conglomerate
owned by German entrepreneurs that also includes J.P. Sauer &
Sohn and Blaser Gmbh in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in
Switzerland. SIG stands for Schweizerische Industrie
Gesellschaft, or Swiss Industrial Co.
THE BIG PRIZE
Last month, Sig Sauer and the governor of Arkansas announced
the company would move its ammunition factory to that state from
Kentucky. The new site provides significant room for expansion,
a key factor in the company's decision to relocate to
Jacksonville, Arkansas, officials said in a press release.
Meanwhile, the big prize for gunmakers is the defense
contract to replace the Beretta M9 as the standard sidearm for
troops in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. About a dozen
companies, including Glock, Sig Sauer and Smith & Wesson, are
contenders for an award estimated at $350 million.
Smith & Wesson executives, during a conference call with
analysts on March 3, said they expected the process to be
lengthy, with a final award expected no sooner than 2017.
In a smaller competition several years ago to replace
handguns used by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and
Firearms, Sig Sauer failed to advance to the final phase of
evaluation after the agency said Smith & Wesson and Glock
handguns performed better during a live-fire testing.
Sig Sauer lodged a protest, but that was denied in 2010 by
the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
In the commercial market place, Sig Sauer has been working
to expand its offerings of gun silencers, according to documents
filed in a dispute with the ATF in federal court.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Additonal reporting by John
Walcott in Washington and Zachary Fagenson in Port St Lucie,
editing by Jason Szep and Ross Colvin)