Two trains derail in Florida, no injuries reported -authorities

Nov 16 Two trains derailed and 20 rail cars overturned early on Wednesday in Citra, Florida, forcing roads to close but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Local media said the two trains collided. Fire rescue personnel and CSX Corp staff were on the scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on its verified Facebook page.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

