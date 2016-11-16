Two trains derail in Florida, no injuries reported -authorities

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Two trains derailed and 20 rail cars overturned early on Wednesday in Citra, Florida, forcing roads to close but causing no injuries, authorities said.
Local media said the two trains collided. Fire rescue personnel and CSX Corp staff were on the scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on its verified Facebook page.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.