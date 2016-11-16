UPDATE 1-Two CSX trains in Florida collide, derail; two injured

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
(Rewrites throughout, adds details from CSX)
By David Ingram
Nov 16 Two CSX Corp trains collided and derailed in central Florida early on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, the company said.
One freight train carrying non-hazardous phosphate rock while the second train loaded with coal collided in Citra, Florida, about 4:15 a.m. (0915 GMT), CSX said.
The cause of the collision was under investigation and the two CSX crew members were being treated for minor injuries, the company said.
Twenty rail cars overturned, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said, though CSX was unable to confirm the number.
The derailment caused a 4,000-gallon fuel leak from the trains, a CBS television affiliated station in Orlando reported.
The phosphate train was traveling from Mulberry, Florida, to Chicago, with three locomotives and 100 loaded phosphate cars, CSX said.
The coal train was traveling from Pembroke, Kentucky, to Tampa, with three locomotives and 110 carloads of coal, it said.
The derailment happened at a rail crossing about 100 miles northwest of Orlando. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.