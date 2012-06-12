版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 03:24 BJT

New Issue-Florida Gas Transmission sells $300 mln notes

JUNE 12 Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC
 on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured
notes in the 144a private placement market, market sources said.	
    RBS and US Bancorp were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: FLORIDA GAS TRANSMISSION	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2012   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.873   FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/19/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐