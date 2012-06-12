New Issue-Florida Gas Transmission sells $300 mln notes

JUNE 12 Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, market sources said. RBS and US Bancorp were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FLORIDA GAS TRANSMISSION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2012 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.873 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS