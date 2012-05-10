版本:
New Issue-Florida Power & Light sells $600 mln notes

May 10 Florida Power & Light Co on
Thursday sold $600 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan,
Mitsubishi, RBC, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT CO 	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 4.05 PCT    MATURITY    06/01/2042	
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 99.86    FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 4.058 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/15/2012	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

