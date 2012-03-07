UPDATE 1-Flotek 4th-qtr beats Wall Street view

March 7 Flotek Industries' fourth-quarter results beat market estimates helped by increased drilling and improved pricing, and the oilfield services company sees a strong start to the year.

For January and February 2012, the company expects to exceed revenue of $48 million, up 50 percent from a year ago.

For October-December, the Houston-based company's net income was $10 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $26.2 million, or 95 cents a share.

Revenue rose 58 percent to $74.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected Swift to post a profit of 15 cents a share, on revenue of $73.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which closed at $11.04 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, were trading up 6 percent in post-market trade. They have lost a fifth of their value since January, when it hit a year-high of $13.71.