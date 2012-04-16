UPDATE 1-Flotek forecasts strong revenue

April 16 Oilfield services company Flotek Industries forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, helped by a better performance at its chemicals and logistics segment.

The Houston-based company expects revenue to exceed $78 million. That is at least $6 million more than analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Last year, the company's first-quarter revenue stood at $52.9 million.

"While a challenging natural gas market has had an impact on certain products, Flotek's proprietary chemistries continue to gain market share among liquids producers," Chief Executive John Chisholm said in a statement.

The company's chemicals business provides oil and natural gas field-specialty chemicals for use in drilling, cementing, stimulation and production activities.

For the quarter, Flotek expects operating income to exceed $16 million, up from $9.3 million last year.