North Sea Flotta oil cargoes delayed in June-source

GENEVA, June 12 North Sea oil cargoes due to load at Talisman Energy's Flotta platform in June have been delayed by around ten days due to reduced field output, a trade source said on Tuesday.

"June cargoes were delayed by roughly ten days," he said.

Two Flotta cargoes were due to load in June and one of them has been deferred into July, the source added.

Flotta is one of 12 North Sea crude streams tracked by Reuters on a monthly basis.